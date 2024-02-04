Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $936.57

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $936.57 and traded as high as $1,047.25. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,030.60, with a volume of 3,406 shares trading hands.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

About Fairfax Financial

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.