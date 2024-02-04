Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $694.40

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.40 ($8.83) and traded as high as GBX 719 ($9.14). Baillie Gifford Japan shares last traded at GBX 717 ($9.12), with a volume of 154,222 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Japan Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 694.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 704.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,558.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Get Baillie Gifford Japan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Davis purchased 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 698 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.52 ($12,636.05). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Japan Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.