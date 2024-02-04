Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.
Terrace Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.
About Terrace Energy
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
