Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $6.02. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 163,315 shares trading hands.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

