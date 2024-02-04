Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.13

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and traded as high as $125.25. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $125.04, with a volume of 48,611 shares changing hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $181.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.
