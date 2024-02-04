Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.08

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and traded as high as $41.00. Bunzl shares last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 51,644 shares trading hands.
Bunzl Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
