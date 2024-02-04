Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.67

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.67 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.93). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.91), with a volume of 931,141 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £468.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.09.

Polar Capital Global Financials Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Polar Capital Global Financials’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

About Polar Capital Global Financials

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

