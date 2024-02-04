Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.49

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and traded as high as $83.26. Givaudan shares last traded at $82.70, with a volume of 7,693 shares changing hands.
Givaudan Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
