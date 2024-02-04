Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $306.13

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.13 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 290.40 ($3.69). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.71), with a volume of 64,154 shares changing hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.13. The stock has a market cap of £85.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

