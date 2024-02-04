Connable Office Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

TIP stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 3,070,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,429. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.