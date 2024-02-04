Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.
Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %
PFG opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
