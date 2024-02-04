First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,138 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PM opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

