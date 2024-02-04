First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,079 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.
Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:DHR opened at $246.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $248.78. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
