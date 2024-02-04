First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $191,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 55.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $54,894,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.