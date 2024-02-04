First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $182,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.78. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

