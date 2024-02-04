First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $391,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

