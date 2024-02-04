First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

