First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $300,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $321.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $322.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

