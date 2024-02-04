Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.22.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.