New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $233.74.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

