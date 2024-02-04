New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $83.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.