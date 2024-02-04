New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $210.75 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $240.36. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

