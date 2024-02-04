New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 1.5 %

MRNA stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $178.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

