Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 409,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

