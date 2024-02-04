Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics
About Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.
