MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 9%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 930,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 683,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.