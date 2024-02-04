FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Trading Up 3.6%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 2,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
FAT Brands Trading Up 3.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.
FAT Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -6.70%.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
