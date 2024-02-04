Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Trading Down 1.2%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 106.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

