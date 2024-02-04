Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading Down 2.4%

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.08 and last traded at C$32.32. 299,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 287,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.11.

Nuvei Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.