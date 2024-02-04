Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $13.29 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,295,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 370,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 170,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 330.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.