iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$28.00 and last traded at C$28.00. Approximately 281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.12.
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.90.
