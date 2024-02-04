Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Down 2.2%

Largo Inc. (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63. Approximately 9,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 25,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Largo Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.01 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Inc. will post 0.6217494 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.