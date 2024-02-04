Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. 36,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Adaptive High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHHX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 8,629.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,280,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,461 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

Adaptive High Income ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

