Phoenix Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PBAX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.32. 4,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 145.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 158,877 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 14.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 94,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $530,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

