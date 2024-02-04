Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 21,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 42,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.93%.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $34,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

