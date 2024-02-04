Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACYU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,747,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,035,000.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. Relativity Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

