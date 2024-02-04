Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.74. 124,794 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,507% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.