First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43. 4,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

