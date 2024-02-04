G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 32,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 23,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.98.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

