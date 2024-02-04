Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRO opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

