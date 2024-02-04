iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 312.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

