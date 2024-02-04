Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

