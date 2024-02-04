Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 209.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.