Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,595,000 after purchasing an additional 495,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $270.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $271.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

