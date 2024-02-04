KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFM opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

