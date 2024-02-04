KLR Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $315.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $317.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

