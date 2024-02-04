KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.