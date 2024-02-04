MetisDAO Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $73.82 or 0.00171624 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $387.60 million and $12.57 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,031.43 or 1.00041877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003426 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 74.41303072 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $9,694,042.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

