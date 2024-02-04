Secret Trading Down 5.9% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $7.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00125408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00035701 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008213 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0028153 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

