Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,743,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after buying an additional 621,937 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,799,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.